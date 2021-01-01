M'M Simulations - Ivalo Airport EFIV For MSFS 2020

Ivalo Airport (IATA: IVL, ICAO: EFIV) is located 11 km southwest of Ivalo, the municipal center of Inari, Lapland. Ivalo Airport is the northernmost airport in Finland and is a popular destination for tourists wishing to see the spectacle of the 'Northern Lights'. The airport is operated by Finavia.

M'M Simulations brings this spectacular airport to you with so many features such as:

Accurately modelled terminal building and surroundings

Custom animated SimObjects

Seasonal attractions for winter

Real world based terraforming

3D animated passengers and workers all around the airport

PBR texturing

On behalf of our team, we urge you to discover the beautiful environment of Lapland.

