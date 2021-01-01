Ivalo Airport (IATA: IVL, ICAO: EFIV) is located 11 km southwest of Ivalo, the municipal center of Inari, Lapland. Ivalo Airport is the northernmost airport in Finland and is a popular destination for tourists wishing to see the spectacle of the 'Northern Lights'. The airport is operated by Finavia.
M'M Simulations brings this spectacular airport to you with so many features such as:
- Accurately modelled terminal building and surroundings
- Custom animated SimObjects
- Seasonal attractions for winter
- Real world based terraforming
- 3D animated passengers and workers all around the airport
- PBR texturing
On behalf of our team, we urge you to discover the beautiful environment of Lapland.
Purchase M'M Simulations - Ivalo Airport EFIV For MSFS 2020
See other M'M Simulations scenery