  • Gift Guide: Sim-wings Tenerife Sur for MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-27-2021 06:27 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments
    Pages: Gift Guide: Sim-wings Tenerife Sur for MSFS 2020  Next

    Tenerife Sur

    Publisher: sim-wings

    Review Author:
    Michael Hayward

    Suggested Price:
    $19.99
    Buy Here

    Sim-wings Tenerife Sur for MSFS 2020     Sim-wings Tenerife Sur for MSFS 2020

    Tenerife is a popular location for many, especially during the summer. The small Spanish islands in the middle of the Atlantic offer a quiet and hot spot to enjoy a few days off work. The south island is connected to the world through Aeropuerto de Tenerife Sur "Reina Sofia", which opened in 1978 and now serves over 12 million passengers a year.

    While many of us may not be able to travel to Tenerife this year, sim-wings offers us the airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator. sim-wings are a well-respected scenery developer across FSX, P3D and MSFS and today we take a close look at their rendition of this airport and what it brings to the simulator world.

    Where Is It?

    Reina Sofia is located in Granadilla de Abona, south of Tenerife Island. While not sitting directly on the coast, it's a short walk from it and sits between the Atlantic Ocean and the peak of Teide and Montana Colorada.

    Sim-wings Tenerife Sur for MSFS 2020     Sim-wings Tenerife Sur for MSFS 2020

    The climate here is very warm throughout the year, lying in the reaches of the Western Sahara, but can sometimes snow on higher ground during winter. The region is also host to several wind farms that power the majority of the island, with one of the largest being found on the easterly approach of the airport.

    Installation

    Installation of sim-wings Tenerife Sur is very simple through the FlightSim.Com Store. You receive an installer download and an activation key for the add-on. Run the installer, point it to the direction of your simulator 'Community' folder, input your key and the rest is automated.

    Once the scenery has been downloaded, you are then given a pop-up where the add-on offers to install a local copy of NavDataPro with Tenerife charts included for free. It's a nice feature that I highly recommend installing to give you a little extra technical information about the airport and its facilities.

    Sim-wings Tenerife Sur for MSFS 2020     Sim-wings Tenerife Sur for MSFS 2020

    Structures And Facilities

    Tenerife-Sur features one main terminal as well as the new extension partially constructed. It also includes a cargo terminal and service stands to the east, as well as a populated airport car park.

    One thing that sim-wings like to incorporate is a fully modelled section of the terminal interior for you to look at when on the ground. In Tenerife-Sur this is the departure gates and this looks fantastic! Each gate features a boarding desk and benches, as well as gate signage through the airport that correspond to their correct locations. There are also a few models of people which appear to be 3D scans (presumably the developers themselves) that populate the airport and look very realistic. While 3D scanning may not be the newest technology, some phones now incorporate this and I believe this may be the first time it's been incorporated into a flight simulator scenery.

    As we continue east along the terminal, we come across the cargo terminal which has been modelled to a very high degree of detail, with ground service vehicles that surround the local parking spaces, all in Iberia colors. While these themselves may be static, this doesn't stop the use of the default ground service vehicles, which are carefully positioned and don't get in the way. Jet bridges are also custom and work with the default simulator ground services, giving you full functionality when at the airport.

    Sim-wings Tenerife Sur for MSFS 2020     Sim-wings Tenerife Sur for MSFS 2020

    Further along, the airport has a small medical and operation station complete with a parked helicopter and Civil Guard vehicle. This sits inside a small cutting in a hill with direct taxiway access to the airport. This shows a good level of where the ground mesh has been modified to fit the needs of the scenery, and how buildings interact with the ground it surrounds.

    There is a lot to look at in this scenery, certainly enough to keep you coming back for more!

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
      Next
    Pages: Gift Guide: Sim-wings Tenerife Sur for MSFS 2020  Next

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    mchristens

    Auto brakes won't disengage

    Thread Starter: mchristens

    After touchdown, the auto brakes engage and apply the right amount of braking, but they don't disengage when I brake manually or apply thrust. Any...

    Last Post By: mchristens Today, 06:23 PM Go to last post
    adamb

    Drone shots from Las Vegas - MSFS

    Thread Starter: adamb

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 05:23 PM Go to last post
    mcholly

    Any unusual experiences in flying. (real life)

    Thread Starter: mcholly

    Has anyone ever had a strange experience while flying in real life? Either as a passenger or pilot. As a pilot, I have only had an engine fuel pump...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 04:27 PM Go to last post
    plainsman

    New Where did you fly today

    Thread Starter: plainsman

    The original thread had lots of interest, but is getting too large. A short flight from Phillipsburg, Kansas to Holdrege, Nebraska. You fly over...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 04:08 PM Go to last post