  • Taburet - Iceland DEM High Resolution MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-27-2021 01:20 PM  Number of Views: 13  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - Iceland DEM High Resolution MSFS

    Covers the whole of Iceland. High resolution data has been used to shape Iceland in MSFS to a resolution of 7 m. All major airports in the country are protected by an exclude area to block the new terrain creating bumps on aprons and runways, to ensure compatibility with default airports.

    This package adds elevation points to the terrain by building a more detailed mesh. Each place where the lines intersect has a specified altitude and from this data the simulator draws all mountains, hills and valleys that you see. This is a highly detailed scenery adjustment of MSFS graphic settings for best display results and performance might be required.

    Purchase Taburet - Iceland DEM High Resolution MSFS
    See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jankees

    Spit..eh..Seafires?

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk12487 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk12491 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk12498 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk12507 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 03:37 PM Go to last post
    aharon

    Watch Out For This Aircraft!!

    Thread Starter: aharon

    Shalom and greetings all my pals, This is what happens when you during your flight to EFRO Romaniev makes final runway approach on Christmas...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 03:36 PM Go to last post
    johnyyz

    Can I run MSFS wireless to a 55 inch TV

    Thread Starter: johnyyz

    Can I run MSFS wireless to a 55 inch TV in another room from my desktop.?

    Last Post By: stusue Today, 02:41 PM Go to last post
    rockybearking

    Um.. Is there anyone who can help me?

    Thread Starter: rockybearking

    https://imgur.com/a/GdqzjR2 First of all, I'm a little embarrassed because I suddenly experienced this. The flying gear I use is a Velocity ONE...

    Last Post By: tacomasailor Today, 02:15 PM Go to last post