Taburet - Iceland DEM High Resolution MSFS

Covers the whole of Iceland. High resolution data has been used to shape Iceland in MSFS to a resolution of 7 m. All major airports in the country are protected by an exclude area to block the new terrain creating bumps on aprons and runways, to ensure compatibility with default airports.

This package adds elevation points to the terrain by building a more detailed mesh. Each place where the lines intersect has a specified altitude and from this data the simulator draws all mountains, hills and valleys that you see. This is a highly detailed scenery adjustment of MSFS graphic settings for best display results and performance might be required.

Purchase Taburet - Iceland DEM High Resolution MSFS

See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020