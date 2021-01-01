TDS A350-900 Released

Today we will announce the release of TDS A350 which took more then 3 years to be made.
Tenkuu Developers Studio - Airbus A350-900
- Reference model set for FS2004 this pack contains P3DV4 models too
- NO Models for FSX since there was so many unpermitted migration to FS2020
- Model Builder: Hiroshi Igami
- FDE Designer: Nate Rosenstrauch
- Master Painter: Carlos Eduardo Salas Franco
- PBR Texture: Ken Webber (Operation Infinity)
- Supported by TDS staff and others who helped.
- Special thanks to Edward Cox, Danny Cummings, Hiroaki Itoh
Important
- This is a freeware, NOT a open source and Public Domain , we keep the rights.
- To modders which include MSFS2020 modders, we don't permit conversions and migrations so don't violate our rights.
- Some are misunderstanding or try ignoring what Microsoft wrote
inside the statement, XBOX rules are saying only about what Microsoft
have the rights.
Read things correct and don't violate our rights:
https://www.xbox.com/en-US/developers/rules
- Don't upload to a site which has SAAD A350, SAAD A330Neo.
Those are clearly violating the payware copyrights and SAAD itself stopped and closed. Uploading those means don't care about copyrights so we don't want ours at a site like that.
https://www.thresholdx.net/article/saad3d
- As written in readme "NEVER use in ANY package or a part of sales." DONT PUT IN ANY PAID Service, we never permits and we are not making for those guys to earn.
For further information, please visit our facebook group page at:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/tds350