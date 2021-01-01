UK2000 Scenery Release Cardiff 2021 For MSFS

Welcome to Cardiff International Airport (EGFF) (Welsh: Maes Awyr Caerdydd), which serves Cardiff and the rest of South, Mid and West Wales. Around 1.6 million passengers used the airport in 2019, which is the highest number since 2008. The airport offers international scheduled flights and is served by scheduled, low-fare, business and charter carriers. The airport dates back to the early 1940s, as a wartime satellite aerodrome and training base named RAF Rhoose.

Our scenery is made with HD photographic images that uses PBR materials. With high detail models researched and based on the real airport, including both large and small details to enhance your flight SIM experience. With the advantages of the MSFS engine, we can now bring you sloping runways and enhanced lighting effects not previously possible with other simulators. In addition to airport scenery, we also include general aviation static aircraft scenery to complement and enhance the airport, but will not affect or clash with AI traffic. The scenery is based on the airport as it was in 2021, and is optimized for the new MS flight sim.

The scenery utilises many of the new MSFS features, including the MSFS Vegetation system to populate the airfield with grass, trees and scrubs. Scenery also includes animated runway guard lights (wigwags), rotating radar and 2 amimated Jetways.

Source