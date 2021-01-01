Simworks Studios - Kodiak / Okavanga Delta Bundle

The Kodiak 100 is the ideal bush plane, and there's no better place to fly it than in the African bush -- Okavanga Delta. Fortunately, Simworks Studios can supply you with both.

This bundle includes both the SWS Kodiak 100 Series II and the Okavanga Delta scenery, offered at a discount over purchasing them separately. Here are the details about the two packages:

Simworks Studios - Kodiak 100 Series II for MSFS

The Kodiak 100 Series II is a high-wing, single-engine turboprop aircraft, capable of transporting up to 9 passengers or cargo up to a distance of 1,132nm. Equipped with the Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-34 engine flat-rated at 750shp, the aircraft is capable of taking off and landing in less than 350ft, enabling it to operate from small, unprepared airstrips all over the world!

Created with the help of Daher and real Kodiak pilots, the SWS Kodiak comes in four different wheeled variants, featuring 40 different liveries, authentic flight dynamics and high quality systems modelling!

Features

Realistic flight model

Full G1000 NXi integration*

Custom air conditioning system

Accurate 3D model created from factory CAD data

Cargo pod and no cargo pod versions

Standard and tundra tires

Five different interiors: cargo, passenger, mixed, skydive, summit (executive)

High quality sounds recorded from the real aircraft

Custom animations: landing gear flex, tail fluttering, working cabin lighting, armrests, air conditioning

PDF manual included in add-on folder

Simworks Studios - Okavango Delta for MSFS

Created from the ground up using the best techniques available in Microsoft Flight Simulator, the SWS Okavango delta is not just a scenery, but an experience like no other! Whether flying, droning or driving, there is always something to see as the Okavango wetlands are teeming with animals, tourists and safari camps.

Features

9200 sq. km of scenery with hand-placed wetlands and objects

More than 12000 animals spread around the area

Nine custom airstrips

Six camps modelled in very high detail with building interiors: Abu, Nxabega, Xigera, Chief's camp, Mombo, Guma

Many smaller camps and tour groups

Multiple helipads scattered around the delta

A repaint of the C208 in the imaginary “Safari Wings” livery

Two bush trips to fly around the delta

A Rich Ecosystem

To faithfully recreate the Okavango ecosystem, we researched the locations where you are more likely to encounter the various kinds of animals. We then proceeded to create tools that allowed us to place more than 8000 animals in their correct locations very quickly. Additionally, more than 4000 animals have been placed by hand to create some scenic, yet realistic views while overflying the camps and airports.

In the Okavango wildlife reserve animals are left with total freedom, so be sure to overfly the airports and confirm that no animals are on the runway before landing!

Virtual Safari Destinations

Nine real-world airstrips have been created in spectacular detail! The rugged airstrips have been reconstructed in the simulator according to their real world counterparts, adding detailed objects and correcting the vegetation and wetlands around them.

The six camps featured in the package are giving detail a new meaning in Microsoft Flight Simulator. Use the drone camera and explore the camp interiors, while tourists are enjoying wildlife or working out. Sit inside your lodge and watch the elephants as rain gently falls on the windows.

Bush Trips

Go animal spotting in one of the two included bush trips. Fly across the delta and visit some of the most important areas of the delta and remember that if you fly straight from point A to point B you are missing all the fun!

