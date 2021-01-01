Shanghai is one of the four direct-administered municipalities of the People's Republic of China. This scenery covers the center area of Shanghai city.
Features
- Over 250 custom iconic buildings and apartments
- Many famous museums, buildings, apartments, hotels, banks, landmarks in Shanghai city center area
- Beautiful and detailed bund area with old style buildings
- Few bridges across the river
- Buildings with PBR material
- Beautiful night effect
- Animated billboards effect
- Fixed MSFS default Pearl tower size and added night effect
Purchase SamScene3D - Shanghai City Times For MSFS
Also available: SamScene3D - Hong Kong City Times For MSFS