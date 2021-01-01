  • SamScene3D - Shanghai City Times For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-26-2021 11:55 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    SamScene3D - Shanghai City Times For MSFS

    Shanghai is one of the four direct-administered municipalities of the People's Republic of China. This scenery covers the center area of Shanghai city.

    Features

    • Over 250 custom iconic buildings and apartments
    • Many famous museums, buildings, apartments, hotels, banks, landmarks in Shanghai city center area
    • Beautiful and detailed bund area with old style buildings
    • Few bridges across the river
    • Buildings with PBR material
    • Beautiful night effect
    • Animated billboards effect
    • Fixed MSFS default Pearl tower size and added night effect

    Purchase SamScene3D - Shanghai City Times For MSFS
    Also available: SamScene3D - Hong Kong City Times For MSFS

    Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

