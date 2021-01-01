SamScene3D - Shanghai City Times For MSFS

Shanghai is one of the four direct-administered municipalities of the People's Republic of China. This scenery covers the center area of Shanghai city.

Features

Over 250 custom iconic buildings and apartments

Many famous museums, buildings, apartments, hotels, banks, landmarks in Shanghai city center area

Beautiful and detailed bund area with old style buildings

Few bridges across the river

Buildings with PBR material

Beautiful night effect

Animated billboards effect

Fixed MSFS default Pearl tower size and added night effect

