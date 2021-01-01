  • Immersive Audio Releases MD-80 Pro Cockpit Sound Immersion

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-25-2021 12:01 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Immersive Audio Releases MD-80 Pro Cockpit Sound Immersion

    Ladies and gents, captains and Maddog fans, MD-80 Pro Cockpit Sound Immersion is released! Exclusively developed for Rotate MD-80 Pro, this is one of our strongest projects. Detailed overview of sounds is below, enjoy the 10 minute ASMR.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Skywatcher12

    First time with VR but not in MSFS

    Thread Starter: Skywatcher12

    I think anyone who has read any forums know the VR crowd are very loud. Today I got to try VR for the very first time but not using MSFS. My...

    Last Post By: Brian Szuch Today, 12:48 PM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    Cessna 310Q download without glass!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    Okay, I've finally come across one freeware download that has really tried my patience! I've been trying to find a Cessna 310 freeware download, with...

    Last Post By: GKKnupper Today, 11:39 AM Go to last post
    Doods

    Community Folder

    Thread Starter: Doods

    Is there any way to change the Community Folder so its easier to get too

    Last Post By: Doods Today, 11:34 AM Go to last post
    DojoFS

    Auto rudder not working in helicopters.

    Thread Starter: DojoFS

    For those who don't have a twistable joystick or rudder pedals, auto rudder can be used for flying helicopters. I want to use auto rudder so that I...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 11:27 AM Go to last post