Orbx Santa Run 2021

Get into the Christmas spirit by flying around in Santa's sleigh and deliver presents to various airports around the world. Have fun finding all the Christmas decorations and fly through and around them.

The two locations are: Mackay YBMK to Hamilton Island YBHM Launceston YMLT to Hobart YMHB.

While you do need Orbx Central installed to use this, it is a free download.

