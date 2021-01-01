  • SamScene3D - Hong Kong City Times For MSFS

    SamScene3D - Hong Kong City Times For MSFS

    The Hong Kong City Times scenery shows the real environment of Hong Kong today. It shows the side of Hong Kong in the new era, therefore the old Kai Tak Airport is not included, instead it includes the modern new area of Kai Tak nowadays.

    Scenery Features

    • Over 300 custom iconic buildings and apartments
    • Many famous museums, buildings, apartments, hotels, banks, landmarks in Hong Kong island and Kowloon area
    • Beautiful and detailed Victoria harbor area
    • Hong Kong major bridges
    • All buildings with PBR material
    • Beautiful night effects
    • Animated Hong Kong star ferry crossing the sea
    • Hong Kong styled buildings and apartments in New Territory such as Tuen Mun, Yuen Long, Sha Tin and Tai Po, etc.
    • Many major landmarks included but not in the screen shots, find them yourself and be stunned!
    • If you cannot find your favorite landmarks please don’t worry, it is keep updating and will be free!

    BONUS: a very simple design of VHHH is included and it is an option to install!

    Purchase SamScene3D - Hong Kong City Times For MSFS

