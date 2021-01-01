  • Gift Guide: Lionheart Creations Quickie Q200 For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-25-2021 10:47 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments
    Pages: Gift Guide: Lionheart Creations Quickie Q200 For MSFS  Next

    Quickie Q200

    Publisher: Lionheart Creations

    Review Author:
    James Huddison

    Suggested Price:
    $24.95
    Buy Here

    Lionheart Creations - Quickie Q200 for MSFS 2020     Lionheart Creations - Quickie Q200 for MSFS 2020

    When I was approached and asked "if I fancied a Quickie", aside from the obvious raised eyebrows, I jumped at the chance to review another aircraft from Lionheart Creations - the developers of the excellent Trinidad TB21 GT add-on aircraft (see my review here).

    Knowing nothing whatsoever about the Quickie aircraft, I performed a little of my own research:

    Lionheart Creations - Quickie Q200 for MSFS 2020     Lionheart Creations - Quickie Q200 for MSFS 2020

    Taking a quote directly from WIkipedia: "The Quickie was primarily designed by Burt Rutan as a low-powered, highly efficient Kit-plane". So essentially, people used to purchase and then manually assemble these aircraft - a sort of DIY aircraft, as it were.

    I also discovered that there is a World-wide admiration and fascination for this little plane; so with much anticipation, I downloaded and installed the module into MSFS.

    For those of you who, like myself, have never even seen a Quickie aircraft before, you are in for a wondrous surprise! I have simply never encountered anything quite as weird and unique looking as this aircraft in a flight simulator.

    Lionheart Creations - Quickie Q200 for MSFS 2020

    It immediately reminded me of a Cat-fish, or some other strange aquatic looking sea creature - it is quite remarkable.

    The Quickie Q200 comes bundled with thirteen different liveries, so plenty of choice and variety is on offer there and the exterior modeling is finely detailed.

    The interior of the aircraft, albeit simplistic, is of the typical Lionheart Creation high quality and shine: with chrome rimmed dials; plush comfy seating and the apparently obligatory 'Experimental' lettering on the cockpit's back wall. The cockpit is also quite interactive, with the option to open/close the canopy (accompanied by a realistic and fluid animation) and an option for differing shades of tinted canopy glass.

    Lionheart Creations - Quickie Q200 for MSFS 2020

    So, time for a test flight around London City...

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
      Next
    Pages: Gift Guide: Lionheart Creations Quickie Q200 For MSFS  Next

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Skywatcher12

    First time with VR but not in MSFS

    Thread Starter: Skywatcher12

    I think anyone who has read any forums know the VR crowd are very loud. Today I got to try VR for the very first time but not using MSFS. My...

    Last Post By: Brian Szuch Today, 12:48 PM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    Cessna 310Q download without glass!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    Okay, I've finally come across one freeware download that has really tried my patience! I've been trying to find a Cessna 310 freeware download, with...

    Last Post By: GKKnupper Today, 11:39 AM Go to last post
    Doods

    Community Folder

    Thread Starter: Doods

    Is there any way to change the Community Folder so its easier to get too

    Last Post By: Doods Today, 11:34 AM Go to last post
    DojoFS

    Auto rudder not working in helicopters.

    Thread Starter: DojoFS

    For those who don't have a twistable joystick or rudder pedals, auto rudder can be used for flying helicopters. I want to use auto rudder so that I...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 11:27 AM Go to last post