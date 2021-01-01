  • Gift Guide: Just Flight - 146 Professional P3D

    Nels_Anderson
    BAe 146 Professional P3D

    Publisher: Just Flight

    Richard Nurse

    $84.99
    Is Just Flight now officially another developer of study level commercial aircraft?

    I have had a look at a couple of Just Flight's general aviation products, and I have seen that these aircraft have been expertly developed, as they include a high degree of modelling in the external model, cockpit features, flight dynamics, and systems (they are great airplanes). I am therefore naturally curious about what sort of quality will be available in the BAe 146. Just Flight has developed this BAe 146 following comprehensive, hands-on research with a real-life aircraft, G-JEAO, which retired from service with British European Airways in 2000, and the CC.Mk2 and C.Mk3 aircraft of Royal Air Force, 32 (The Royal) Squadron. This is said to be a highly detailed simulation and includes eight variants of the 146 with unique flight dynamics for each variant. Other features include custom effects from condensation and contrails to realistic exterior lighting, stunningly detailed exterior models featuring 4K textures for incredible clarity, and the latest Physical Based Rendering (PBR) techniques. The cockpit is also fantastically detailed with hundreds of functional switches, knobs and controls in the Captain and First Officer positions.

    Review: Just Flight BAe 146 Professional P3D

    Another highlighted feature of this add-on is the sound environment. The aircraft is brought to life with immersive dynamic lighting and 3D sounds, and over 450 flight deck sound effects recorded from RAF CC.Mk2 ZE701. There is also studio quality Lycoming ALF-502 engine noise recorded from RAF C.Mk3 ZE708, and accurate 3D placement of sounds. There is even a distinctive flap retraction/extension airflow 'howling' sound.

    Just Flight has taken no shortcuts in advertising this 146 as a high quality and well-developed add-on but notice that this airplane costs $84.99 USD. This price puts the 146 in direct competition with PMDG's Boeing 737 NGX, which was previously priced at $69.99 USD, PMDG's NGXu which is now priced at $99.99 USD, and Majestic Software's Q400, priced at $60 USD. These competitor airplanes are impeccable, and do not hamper the simmer in any way as he attempts to replicate real-world procedures of flying these airplanes in a simulator environment. So, my question must be: is this 146 as study level and easy-to-use an aircraft as the Majestic Q400 and PMDG Boeing 737? This is the focus of my review.

    Installation

    The 146 is made exclusively for P3D, so FSX installation options are not available. After selecting your Prepar3D version, you can then determine whether you would like to install the 146 in the sim directory, or in the Add-ons folder. Once that is decided, the installation should proceed without a problem.

