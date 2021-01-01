  • Mountain Lion Studios - Sonex-B / WAIEX-B XP11 Now Available

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-24-2021 04:36 PM  
    0 Comments

    Mountain Lion Studios – Sonex-B / WAIEX-B

    Now available from Mountain Lion Studios for X-Plane 11 is the popular kit plane the Sonex-B. Also available is the WAIEX-B variant which sports a Y-tail. The planes are available either individually or together as a bundle.

    Mountain Lion Studios – Sonex-B / WAIEX-B

    Mountain Lion Studios – Sonex-B / WAIEX-B Bundle

    The best of both worlds, this package comes complete with both the Sonex-B and the Waiex-B, as well as an added bonus of both standard and metallic paints. All of your Sonex needs are met with one single package. Enjoy 4 models with 20 different paint configurations, and then hit the skies in one of the most nimble and fast sport planes on the market.

    Mountain Lion Studios – Sonex-B / WAIEX-B

    The Sonex-B is a basic and economical, easy to build, all metal two place monoplane. Designed to meet the needs of the United States and European sport aircraft markets, it can incorporate various lightweight contemporary engines of 80 to 130 hp and is perfectly suited to the US Sport Pilot/LSA regulations. Outstanding performance is achieved through its clean aerodynamic shape and simple, lightweight construction. The Sonex leverages horsepower in small, lightweight aircraft engines very efficiently, offering The Best Performance Per Dollar, and boasts an incredibly robust airframe with ample structural safety margin allowing aerobatics into the IAC competition levels, and all while it cruises at 130MPH+. In the current B-Model configuration, the Sonex has matured to offer more creature comforts, a wider variety of engine choices, more capability and greater ease of build. Feel the responsive, sporty capabilities she offers, and we're confident the Sonex-B will be one of your most enjoyable flights to take in X-Plane in a very long time.

    Mountain Lion Studios – Sonex-B / WAIEX-B

    WAIEX (pronounced "Y-X") is simply a Y-tail Sonex. Built purely for it's good looks and as an homage to earlier John Monnett designs such as the Moni and Monex Racer, the Waiex specifications and performance numbers are identical to those of the Sonex and, like the Sonex, is perfectly suited to the US Sport Pilot/LSA regulations. The Waiex retains the same superb Sonex flight characteristics and high performance in all phases of flight, including aerobatics.

    Mountain Lion Studios – Sonex-B / WAIEX-B

    If you're looking for the ultimate high-performance recreational aircraft with maximum ramp-appeal, the Waiex is for you.

    • Custom models and sounds from a real Sonex B and Waiex B
    • Custom paints with hundreds of hand drawn rivets and screws
    • Both standard and tricycle gear configurations
    • Functional canopy
    • 3D cockpit with interactive buttons/switches
    • Tested by a real Sonex pilot for maximum realism

    Purchase Mountain Lion Studios - Sonex-B / WAIEX-B Bundle
    Purchase Mountain Lion Studios - Sonex-B For XP11
    Purchase Mountain Lion Studios - WAIEX-B For XP11

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021

