FS2Crew Product Status Update

This will take the place of the Weekend update!

PRODUCT MANAGER: Version 0.4 is now available. It adds the ability to uninstall as well as install. It also makes some other changes. The Product Manager will auto update when you run it.

Issue with users using the "PREVIEW/INSIDER" build of Windows 11: We think we know what the issue is now after having some users run a test with a log. It appears Microsoft deprecated a feature we use in the preview/insider build. We'll address this asap.

RAAS for MSFS: I just did some tests on it. It's working very good, but there a couple issues I found that need to resolved before we can release it to the Beta Team. We are trying very hard to release RAAS before the end of the year.

FBW A32NX: Updates incoming, mostly minor stuff.

Pushback Express: We've made very good progress on automating Distance Pushback mode even more so you don't need to enter an aircraft offset when setting the Arrow over the taxiway. This makes PBE kinda like Better Pushback for X-Plane with this new functionality. Update incoming.

UGCX 2.3 Final: After RAAS is released, we're dedicating a solid week to pushing out UGCX 2.3 Final. The 2.3 UGCX beta has a few bugs which we want to clear away.

CRJ for MSFS: Coming after releasing UGCX 2.3 Final. The CRJ should come pretty quick, because with the FBW A320 version which managed to establish a very "solid system" in MSFS. So it's no longer a matter of learning and experimenting in MSFS anymore. We can just go ahead and "do it".

PMDG 737 for MSFS: Probably coming after the CRJ. It depends on when PMDG releases it and what's happening on their SDK front. Could be soon. Could be later. It all depends on Team PMDG.

Discord Server: We've joined the 21st century and created a Discord Server. We'd like you to join it! Here's the link: https://discord.gg/ZJ4HKx727m

Predictions For Next Year

2022 will be big. We're going to see a lot of complex 3rd party planes becoming available for MSFS, and of course it's not realistic to fly them single pilot, so we have our work cut out for us!

And thank you all for supporting FS2Crew!

Source

FS2Crew products are available at the FlightSim.Com Store