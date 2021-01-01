IndiaFoxtTecho F-35 Release Update - First Days On January On PC

Even with additional testing, we could not find any causality link between the F-35 and CTDs experienced by some of the Beta users. As many of you have noted, the thing is that Sim Update VII seems to have compatibility and stability problems - which are, apparently, due to various causes - and CTDs seem to appear randomly during flight.

A quick search with Google will give you an idea of the entity of the problem, as well as several potential causes and remedies (which work for some, and not for others BTW).

Just to make an example, apparently the latest nVidia drivers (released just a few days ago) solved the problems of several users... but started creating issues with other systems (e.g. one of our development computers started suffering from CTDs after the driver update...)

Also, there is still small percentage of users who claim they do not have CTDs with anything but the F-35. Still, we believe the F-35 is fine - if anything, just because it seems to work perfectly for many users (and no, they are not the ones with super-fancy ninja systems) - let alone the fact that the debug tools report zero errors from the aircraft.

All things considered, we have decided to move forward with the release.

Due to the holidays we expect that the F-35 will be available on PC in the first days of January 2022 on SimMarket and slightly later on Orbx. As for the Marketplace release, we'll wait until Microsoft will release the next update - we are currently developing the F-35 on 1.21.18, and, at the moment, Microsoft only accepts packages built with 1.21.13 (which is not a viables solution for us due to bugs in the package building process).

As for the XBOX, release date will depend on the results of the testing at Microsoft. Our intent is to release exactly the same build as the PC version... but maybe Microsoft will request some changes.

As for the price, exact price will depend on currency exchange and applicable VAT taxes... but it should be pretty much the same as our T-45.

Once again we thank you for your patience and your support!

