  • Gift Guide: Just Flight - PA-28R Arrow/Turbo Arrow Bundle

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-23-2021 06:17 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments
    Pages: Gift Guide: Just Flight - PA-28R Arrow/Turbo Arrow Bundle  Next

    PA-28R Arrow And Turbo Arrow

    Publisher: Just Flight

    Review Author:
    Michael Hayward

    Suggested Price:
    $64.99
    Buy Here

    Just Flight - PA-28R Arrow for MSFS 2020

    The Piper PA-28 Cherokee family of aircraft has been a mainstay in general aviation for many years. Since first production in 1960, there are now numerous variants available with a wide range of upgrades to suit the needs of the pilot that flies it.

    Just Flight have recently released three variants of the PA-28R, the Arrow III and Turbo Arrow III/IV, available either as two separate packages or combined as a combo pack for all three.

    Having produced a range of high-quality aircraft for all major flight simulators on the market, today we take a look at the Just Flight Piper PA-28R range and see if it holds up to their usual high level of quality. The Arrow III is also a Just Flight "speciality", being one of their major common releases across every flight simulator platform on the market, meaning they have a lot to aim for with this one!

    PA-28R Arrow III

    The 'basic' package is what we'll take our first glance at. The PA-28R Arrow III features all of your standard steam-gauge cockpit fittings, alongside a range of Bendix King radio and communications panels and options for GPS and GNS flight computers.

    Just Flight - PA-28R Arrow for MSFS 2020

    Systems on the PA-28 have also been realistically recreated, including fully functional circuit breakers and working landing gear drop when in an emergency or when flying at low speeds.

    The Arrow III also features original Lycoming IO-360 engine recordings natively working alongside the MSFS Wwise sound engine. As a result, you get the feeling of sitting in the cockpit of one of these aircraft as the sound engulfs you on your virtual journey.

    This variant also includes eleven different liveries of Arrow III's from all around the world.

    PA-28R-201T Turbo Arrow III

    The Turbo Arrow III is an engine upgrade on the classic Arrow III body. Featuring a Lycoming TSIO-360, it is the first turbocharged variant of the PA-28 family, with an upgraded nose cowling to sit the beefy 6-cylinder turbocharged engine.

    It features the same cockpit layout as the standard Arrow III but includes a turbocharger fixed wastegate and overboost simulation, meaning you'll need to keep a closer eye on your gauges as you'll note a progressive engine failure if you damage the wastegate by over boosting the engine (more on the progressive failures of this aircraft later in the article).

    Just Flight - PA-28R Arrow for MSFS 2020

    The Turbo Arrow III also features authentic sounds from the TSIO-360 engine, meaning those familiar with this particular configuration of aircraft will feel right at home when taking it for a virtual flight.

    Five liveries based on real-life Turbo Arrow III's have been included with this add-on.

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
      Next
    Pages: Gift Guide: Just Flight - PA-28R Arrow/Turbo Arrow Bundle  Next

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    lifejogger

    Wild Cats

    Thread Starter: lifejogger

    Found these old screenshots the other day thought I would post them. Probably from FSX.

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 07:26 PM Go to last post
    Doods

    Community Folder

    Thread Starter: Doods

    Is there any way to change the Community Folder so its easier to get too

    Last Post By: MrUnSavory Today, 07:01 PM Go to last post
    plainsman

    Merry Christmas

    Thread Starter: plainsman

    Wishing everyone the Merriest of Christmases and Happy Holidays! I hope all your families enjoy the spirit and joy the season brings!

    Last Post By: lifejogger Today, 06:57 PM Go to last post
    peer01

    A Merry Christmas to all of you!!!!

    Thread Starter: peer01

    Happy holidays to you and your loved ones my friends!! I'm a not so happy with my on-line booked "Family Lodge":mad: I paid for a luxury holiday...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 04:28 PM Go to last post