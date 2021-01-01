Today publisher Aerosoft announces that their annual Christmas Sale is starting at the FlightSim.Com Store. During the holiday season you can save 25% on a select group of scenery add-ons for MSFS 2020 and X-Plane. Included are airports from all around the world - something for everyone!
Please visit the FlightSim.Com Store today for this and many other authors and publishers now on sale.
Aerosoft Products Now 25% Off:
- Aerosoft Airport Cologne/Bonn MSFS
- Aerosoft Airport Trondheim-Vaernes MSFS
- Aerosoft Airfields East Frisian Islands MSFS
- sim-wings Munich MSFS
- Aerosoft Airport Berlin Brandenburg MSFS
- Aerosoft Airport Zagreb MSFS
- Antarctica Vol. 1 - British Rothera and Beyond MSFS
- Aerosoft Airport Mykonos MSFS
- Aerosoft Airport St. Mary MSFS
- Aerosoft Airport Komodo MSFS
- Airport Bali XP
- Airport Berlin Brandenburg XP
- Airport Frankfurt V2 XP
- Airport London Heathrow XP
- Airport Split XP
- Airport Zagreb XP
- Airport Zurich V2.0 XP