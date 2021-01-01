Just Flight Video Shows 146 Professional Interior Lighting

Here is video from Just Flight showing off some of the interior lighting features of their soon to be released 146 Professional for MSFS:

Here's a short video showing various areas of the Interior Lighting and how they will operate. This hopefully gives a good intro/feel for the quality and depth of systems in our 146 Professional.

The British Aerospace 146 is a short-haul and regional airliner that was manufactured in the United Kingdom by British Aerospace, later part of BAE Systems. Production ran from 1983 until 2001. Manufacture by Avro International Aerospace of an improved version known as the Avro RJ began in 1992.