Philipp Ringler Of Laminar Research Previews XP12 Systems

Our systems engineer Philipp has been working hard adding features to X-Plane 12 to make the simulator more realistic than ever. Here's a preview of what he's been working on!

Systems mentioned in the video are as follows:

0:00 Introduction

0:03 Anti-Ice

1:34 Loading Stations

2:55 Hydraulics

3:39 Trim

4:49 Dual Controls

6:16 FADEC

7:04 Helicopters

7:37 TACAN

8:12 Avionics