  • WIP Images Of The SR-71 From Milviz

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-23-2021 10:52 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    WIP Images Of The SR-71 From Milviz

    We're a bit late to the punch but better late than never!

    To commemorate the 57th anniversary of the SR-71's first flight, we thought we'd share some work-in-progress previews of our upcoming Blackbird parked inside one of the hangars at Beale Air Force Base!

    WIP Images Of The SR-71 From Milviz

    WIP Images Of The SR-71 From Milviz

    WIP Images Of The SR-71 From Milviz

    The cockpits are currently being retextured after an extensive model overhaul, with systems work progressing nicely alongside. We expect to be sharing much more about this iconic speed machine in the first quarter of 2022, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for what we have in store.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    peer01

    Randoms 10

    Thread Starter: peer01

    Mixed Bag randoms 10: Please click on the pics to enlarge:

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 11:50 AM Go to last post
    mjmiller

    Rudder control

    Thread Starter: mjmiller

    After the last update when I taxi to runway for takeoff rudder control is fine on all aircraft, when I land I cant control the rudder, it flips back...

    Last Post By: tomavis Today, 08:18 AM Go to last post
    NMLW

    Past Prop Post Outtakes #2

    Thread Starter: NMLW

    Propliner AI & Traffic: CalClassic & FS Aviator - Tom Gibson, Mike Stevens, Jason Krogmann, Manuel Jagmann, Bill Towers, Nikko Yaginuma, Richard...

    Last Post By: zswobbie1 Today, 04:47 AM Go to last post
    peer01

    A Merry Christmas to all of you!!!!

    Thread Starter: peer01

    Happy holidays to you and your loved ones my friends!! I'm a not so happy with my on-line booked "Family Lodge":mad: I paid for a luxury holiday...

    Last Post By: adamb Today, 12:04 AM Go to last post