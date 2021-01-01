WIP Images Of The SR-71 From Milviz

We're a bit late to the punch but better late than never!

To commemorate the 57th anniversary of the SR-71's first flight, we thought we'd share some work-in-progress previews of our upcoming Blackbird parked inside one of the hangars at Beale Air Force Base!

The cockpits are currently being retextured after an extensive model overhaul, with systems work progressing nicely alongside. We expect to be sharing much more about this iconic speed machine in the first quarter of 2022, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for what we have in store.

