Gift Guide: FS2Crew - Pushback Express

Introduction

Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020) has been with us since August 2020, and one thing that many of us have wanted since its release is a better pushback system. The one built into the simulator itself works as a basic system but doesn't provide any real immersion or realism. It is very plain and simple and can be accessed either by a combination on the keyboard of Ctrl+J, or via the in-sim menus, and that is as far as things really go.

Luckily, FS2Crew have released Pushback Express for MSFS, which is a very basic, yet powerful tool which allows you to control the pushback yourself, open aircraft doors, request a range of different services and even control the pushback with your voice! It really is a must-have add-on for MSFS in my opinion, and I'm very excited to give it a review.

Features

So as I touched upon earlier this really is a simple tool, and although it doesn't have every single one of the features that GSX does for example, it does make your simming experience a whole lot easier.

One awesome thing about this software is the tooltips feature, which combines perfectly with the default MSFS interface to teach you how to use the software if you are unsure how to. This is excellent for people such as myself who don't have time to study user manuals or instructions and just want to get right into things and learn right away.

Another great feature that I liked was the ability to manually steer the pushback truck or tug using the joystick axis. Unfortunately, the software itself doesn't currently work the same way as GSX where it automatically detects which directions are available for push and where the taxiways are, etc. but that tiny little issue is blown right out of the water by the ability to actually control your own pushback vehicles!

Manually controlling the tug isn't the only way you can push or pull to where you want to go. The software also lets you make use of the keyboard to do the same task, or to choose a "distance" based pushback which will simply push your aircraft back to a certain, user-defined distance from the gate or ramp.

You can also use your microphone to speak to the software to control several aspects of your pre-flight experience.

Interface

The interface for this software is very basic, yet very professional-looking. You have the ability to double-click the title bar of the window which will collapse it down, and the window itself seems to default to a "bring to front" mode which prevents you from clicking on something else on a second screen and having to fumble around to find it again.

Although some users might find this a little annoying, I was unable to find an option to disable this "bring to front" behaviour, but since I use a second screen this didn't really affect me at all.

The buttons on the main interface seem to be pretty basic and easy to understand. You have everything you need on there such as opening aircraft doors, requesting ground power, requesting stairs, etc.

You can also go into the settings of the program to modify things such as the pushback sensitivity, pushback distance (if you're using Distance Mode), enabling or disabling tooltips, or indeed if you want to enable or disable the inbuilt pilot and ground crew voices. You can also select from a range of different pilot and ground crew voices which seem to be quite well made, and add to the overall immersion.

There is also the ability to bind certain functions to custom keys on your keyboard which is nice to see. It makes things a lot easier than manually selecting things from the software interface.

Performance

With regards to performance, I can safely say that I found absolutely no impact on frame rates from using the software itself - there were no stutters or visual bugs.

Although it might not come under performance specifically, I did notice sometimes that the pushback tug seems to randomly disappear once the pushback is complete, as opposed to returning back to its proper position on the ramp. I'm sure this is something that is easily fixed and will probably be improved in a future update.

In terms of how the software itself actually works and performs when you're using it, again I found no issues whatsoever. It doesn't seem to crash to desktop or lag in any way, and all the relevant functions and buttons work as expected.

Price Point And Marketplace

FS2Crew Pushback Express can be purchased for $19.95 currently, which I think is a brilliant price for such an easy-to-use and feature-packed piece of software.

Final Verdict

Would I recommend FS2Crew Pushback Express? Of course, I would, it is a must-have piece of software for Microsoft Flight Simulator. It is basic enough for people who don't want too much complication, but sophisticated enough to pack a punch when compared to other tools on the market of this type that we have available for P3D or FSX.

No doubt FS2Crew will be constantly providing updates for this software which will allow it to develop and improve over time, and in the future we will probably see a whole range of improvements, features and fixes.

Thanks to my friends over at FlightSim.Com for providing me with a copy of this awesome software.

