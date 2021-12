MSFScenerybuilders Christmas Sale

Today we would like to welcome a new developer to the FlightSim.Com Store. MSFScenerybuilders has a wide range of add-on airport scenery for Microsoft Flight Simulator. They specialize in the mid-size airports of cities such as Hartford, Detroit, Grand Forks and Boise. Starting today all there scenery is also on sale at 40% off the regular prices.

Check out MSFScenerybuilders today at the FlightSim.Com Store.

See all MSFScenerybuilders scenery