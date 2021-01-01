  • New Product Announcement For 2022 - FS Traffic MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-22-2021 04:40 PM  
    0 Comments

    New Product Announcement For 2022 - FS Traffic MSFS from Just Flight

    It's common to hear about an increase in traffic at this time of the year and the latest installment in Just Flight's long-running Traffic series is going to mean busy skies for flight simmers in 2022.

    In line with previous versions of Traffic, FS Traffic will add a range of high quality AI aircraft, in a wide variety of liveries, to Microsoft Flight Simulator. The aircraft will populate the airports and airways of MSFS, following patterns based on real-world commercial passenger schedules, and the result will be a massively more immersive airport environment. In addition to the extensive range of liveries and flights in the base package, users will be able to add their customised liveries to the program.

    FS Traffic is due for release early part of next year and more details of specific features and included aircraft will be made available over the coming weeks and we'll be opening a product page for the In Development section of the site too.

