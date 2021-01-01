IndiaFoxtTecho F-35 Lightning II Update

First, we wanted to THANK YOU for your overwhelming support to our decision to put the F-35 release on hold.

Having such a dedicated and understanding customer base is awesome.

Also, we know that many of you have been anxiously waiting for the F-35 - and seeing it was delayed just few days before Christmas was a huge disappointment.

We'd like also to thank the test team - we had a very wide test base for this project, and we experimented a public discussion on our Discord server (that was appreciated by most...and hated by a few).

After extensive testing, we think we have SOLID EVIDENCE that the CTDs ARE NOT CAUSED DIRECTLY BY THE F-35. In particular, the aircraft:

Does not generate errors in the MSFS console during package building, loading and flight

All the code and scripts have been checked for errors multiple times with different tools, no errors reported

Most testers reported no errors in extremely long flights and complex flight activities

Also, most of the testers who had CTD problems were able to fix them. Problems were related, in most cases, to:

Nvidia drivers

Hags (especially with AMD cards)

Scenery cache and content not up-to-date

English (US) language package missing from Windows

Azure text-to-speech problems

Audio drivers

Windows update

...and the list goes on.

Still, it remains a percentage of users with CTD problems, which seem worse if they use the F-35, and we are trying to get to the bottom of this before committing to a new release date.

We'll do more testing in the next few days and we'll keep you posted.

