    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx germany guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

    Ducktooth

    CTD back with a vengeance

    Thread Starter: Ducktooth

    After fairly good performance post update 7 (?) with CTD fairly rare, they are back like an aggressive cancer. Many times I can only run for about...

    Last Post By: kingnorris Today, 11:20 AM Go to last post
    jankees

    viper over Singapore

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk12331 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk12335 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk12339 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk12343 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr...

    Last Post By: azzaro Today, 11:19 AM Go to last post
    qory_mantab

    OOM FS2004 but in a different way

    Thread Starter: qory_mantab

    Hi! i was about to test out a new scenery and suddenly FS2004 whenever i start it up just went like this. does anyone know how to fix it? i tried...

    Last Post By: defaid Today, 10:52 AM Go to last post
    danbiosca

    Can't delete add-ons?

    Thread Starter: danbiosca

    Hi, I've recently discovered I can't delete a couple add-on aircraft I bought from the in-game marketplace. I can apparently delete them in the...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 10:44 AM Go to last post