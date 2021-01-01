  • HJG 2021 December/Christmas Releases

    HJG

    HJG (Historic Jetliners Group) have pleasure announcing its December/Christmas 2021 releases .... per separate "PART 1" and "PART 2" installments this year.

    This HJG web site update is composed of some 152 "NEW" and "UPDATED" files.

    109X of these are "NEW" texture files for the HJG hosted B717-200, B727, B737, DC-9, DC-10, KC-135R, MD-80 flight line, and for the now HJG hosted DMFS BAC ONE-ELEVEN, TRIDENT, and VC10 simulations also .... among which a rare split-liveried DC-10; a selection of 1960's era classic US liveries for BAC ONE-ELEVEN's featuring as "WHAT IF/IF ONLY" concepts; and a brand new MD-88SF livery and customized aircraft base pack/FDE representing an aircraft which has only just entered service (the first of its type) during these past several days.

    Also included within this release are 4X "NEW" aircraft base packs accompanied by a total of 11X "NEW" textures; 10X "ENHANCED" FDE suites; 6X "FIXED/REPAIRED" panels; along with 20X "NEW" sound packs (offered as separate FS2004 and FSX specific audio) .... each customized for the HJG hosted DMFS BAC ONE-ELEVEN, DH106 COMET, HS121 TRIDENT, and VC10/C1K simulations.

    Given the far greater than normal global coverage represented by texture content within this particular release, referring to it as another HJG league of nations is an understatement .... whilst reference to it as being another colorful HJG passage through time and civil aviation history, is more practical but hardly conveys an impression of the variety included within this latest release. Either way this HJG web site update "IS" composed of such an extensive assortment of "NEW" and "UPDATED" files there's bound to be something of interest to most, and that'll hopefully provide hours of pleasure for, most FS2004 and FSX users.

    For more information concerning these latest HJG releases kindly refer to the following 2 official announcements:

    PART 1
    PART 2

    "ALL THIS" .... and "A GREAT DEAL MORE" .... is available for "FREE" download from the HJG web site located at the following address:

    http://simviation.com/hjg/

    HJG thanks the international FS community for its much appreciated support and encouragement throughout this challenging 2021 year .... and take this opportunity to wish everyone "the best possible Christmas and transition into the 2022 FS year" .... with sincere hopes and best wishes for everyone's future comfort and security.

    Mark Cranston
    HJG/Historic Jetliners Group
    Auckland, New Zealand

