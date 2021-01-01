  • Aerosoft - ClearPropStudios - Bavarian Airfields 1 For MSFS

    Aerosoft - ClearPropStudios - Bavarian Airfields 1 For MSFS

    Welcome to Bavarian Airfields 1!

    The six most beautiful general aviation airfields of southern Bavaria finally come to the simulator:

    • EDPI Moosburg - small forest airfield with grass runway northeast of Munich
    • EDMJ Jesenwang - idyllic asphalt airfield with the shortest runway in Germany
    • EDNH Bad Wörishofen - idyllic grass airfield between Landsberg and Tannheim
    • EDMT Tannheim - the legendary grass field, known from the former "Tannkosh" flying events
    • EDMK Kempten - the highest GA grass airfield in Germany
    • EDNL Leutkirch Unterzeil - customs airfield between Memmingen and Kempten

    Each airfield was built 1:1 to the prototype, hundreds of detailed photos were taken at each airfield and reconstructed in close exchange with the airfield operators. Since the developers fly themselves, they have focused on every little detail as well as all approach points at the airfields. All airfields have the approval of the airfield operators as well as original ICAO approach charts and airfield maps courtesy of Deutsche Flugsicherung and Eisenschmidt.

    Features

    • 6 GA airfields lovingly modeled after the originals down to the last detail
    • Highly detailed hangars, tower with facilities and airfield buildings
    • Original asphalt markings and taxiways
    • Original advertisements, banners, posters, traffic lights
    • Hundreds of visual flight points such as radio towers, Andechs monastery, Raisting earth station, Hohenpeißenberg, churches, power plants, spas, amusement parks, bridges, weirs and much more
    • All 6 airfields open and close their hangar doors as in the original, depending on the time of day
    • Complex architectural replica of the Leutkirch hangar including folding mechanism
    • Animated figures at the airfields
    • Complex lighting technology
    • 6 original ICAO VFR airfield charts & maps
    • Detailed documentation of each airfield in PDF format

