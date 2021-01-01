Aerosoft - ClearPropStudios - Bavarian Airfields 1 For MSFS

Welcome to Bavarian Airfields 1!

The six most beautiful general aviation airfields of southern Bavaria finally come to the simulator:

EDPI Moosburg - small forest airfield with grass runway northeast of Munich

EDMJ Jesenwang - idyllic asphalt airfield with the shortest runway in Germany

EDNH Bad Wörishofen - idyllic grass airfield between Landsberg and Tannheim

EDMT Tannheim - the legendary grass field, known from the former "Tannkosh" flying events

EDMK Kempten - the highest GA grass airfield in Germany

EDNL Leutkirch Unterzeil - customs airfield between Memmingen and Kempten

Each airfield was built 1:1 to the prototype, hundreds of detailed photos were taken at each airfield and reconstructed in close exchange with the airfield operators. Since the developers fly themselves, they have focused on every little detail as well as all approach points at the airfields. All airfields have the approval of the airfield operators as well as original ICAO approach charts and airfield maps courtesy of Deutsche Flugsicherung and Eisenschmidt.

Features

6 GA airfields lovingly modeled after the originals down to the last detail

Highly detailed hangars, tower with facilities and airfield buildings

Original asphalt markings and taxiways

Original advertisements, banners, posters, traffic lights

Hundreds of visual flight points such as radio towers, Andechs monastery, Raisting earth station, Hohenpeißenberg, churches, power plants, spas, amusement parks, bridges, weirs and much more

All 6 airfields open and close their hangar doors as in the original, depending on the time of day

Complex architectural replica of the Leutkirch hangar including folding mechanism

Animated figures at the airfields

Complex lighting technology

6 original ICAO VFR airfield charts & maps

Detailed documentation of each airfield in PDF format

Purchase Aerosoft - ClearPropStudios - Bavarian Airfields 1 For MSFS