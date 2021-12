Havant Studio Announces Prague Airport P3D/MSFS

Welcome to the capital of the Czech Republic!

Developed by our Havant Studio, Prague Vaclav Havel Airport (LKPR) is a major European hub with a global reach! Popular for its centuries of history and cultural heritage, the medieval heart of Europe can be felt in Prague's cobblestone streets.

Be on the lookout, as this new airport will soon be available for P3Dv4+ and Microsoft Flight Simulator!

Source