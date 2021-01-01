  • Parallel 42 Releases Freedom Fox

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-21-2021 02:47 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Parallel 42 Releases Freedom Fox

    Built in collaboration with aviation YouTuber Trent Palmer. "FreedomFox" started off as a Series 5 Kitfox STi. The team worked hard to ensure this representation of FreedomFox behaves as Trent says it should, and having tested it himself, Trent's signature on the dash validates our final product.

    Also based on a Series 5 Kitfox STi, Fox2 is a //42 project build. We were inspired to create an aircraft that would be competitive in STOL Drag races, think of Fox2 like a sleeper. It may display a 915iS badge, but it's definitely not factory. It includes an experimental engine upgrade, additional livery options, and thru our mod manager, you'll find even more in the future. Use Fox2 as a base to build your own FreedomFox!

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pizzagalli.ch pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    sublimeorc3

    Staying aligned on final approach

    Thread Starter: sublimeorc3

    About 40 years ago I flew Cessna 150s and 172s for a time. It seems to me that it was much easier to keep the real thing aligned with the runway on...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 04:23 PM Go to last post
    NMLW

    Past Prop Post Outtakes #2

    Thread Starter: NMLW

    Propliner AI & Traffic: CalClassic & FS Aviator - Tom Gibson, Mike Stevens, Jason Krogmann, Manuel Jagmann, Bill Towers, Nikko Yaginuma, Richard...

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 04:13 PM Go to last post
    Ducktooth

    Pressure Changes?

    Thread Starter: Ducktooth

    I recently observed during my flights in both my Just Flight F-14A/ and B and my SimSkunk F-104 that there were significant pressure changes between...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 04:12 PM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    Fs2004 Airspeed Courier

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    Built by Dave Molyneaux: His comments: The Courier was a British six-seat light aircraft designed for use as a small airliner. It was unusual for...

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 04:07 PM Go to last post