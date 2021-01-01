Parallel 42 Releases Freedom Fox

Built in collaboration with aviation YouTuber Trent Palmer. "FreedomFox" started off as a Series 5 Kitfox STi. The team worked hard to ensure this representation of FreedomFox behaves as Trent says it should, and having tested it himself, Trent's signature on the dash validates our final product.

Also based on a Series 5 Kitfox STi, Fox2 is a //42 project build. We were inspired to create an aircraft that would be competitive in STOL Drag races, think of Fox2 like a sleeper. It may display a 915iS badge, but it's definitely not factory. It includes an experimental engine upgrade, additional livery options, and thru our mod manager, you'll find even more in the future. Use Fox2 as a base to build your own FreedomFox!

