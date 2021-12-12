Prepar3D v5.3 Hotfix 1 Now Available

The Prepar3D v5.3 Hotfix 1 (5.3.15.28130) is now available and can be downloaded immediately from the Purchased Downloads section of the website.

The Prepar3D v5.3 Hotfix 1 contains resolutions for high priority issues identified after the Prepar3D v5.3 release.

The Client and Scenery installers are required for the fixes present in Prepar3D v5.3 Hotfix 1. Therefore, the Content and SDK installers are optional. Each fix listed below is categorized per installer. Please note, you must first have Prepar3D v5 installed to utilize any of the standalone installers (Client, Content, and Scenery). The Prepar3D v5.3 Hotfix 1 update may require you to reactivate your product, however if you have an internet connection or have not made any major hardware changes between installations this should not be an issue. For more information please view the Prepar3D v5 Download and Installation Directions.

The newly posted Prepar3D v5.3 (5.3.15.28130) Full Download on the Purchased Downloads page includes Hotfix 1.

If Prepar3D was installed before updating to the hotfix it is strongly recommended to run the “Delete Generated Files” shortcut in Prepar3D’s installation directory after installing the hotfix and before running Prepar3D for the first time. This will revert Prepar3D to its default settings but may also impact the installation of add-ons.

Please be aware that some third party developers may have to update their add-ons to be compatible with this hotfix. Please contact the third party developers directly for any compatibility questions.

Client Fixes And Improvements

Fixed issue where loading would take longer when in SimDirector backstage.

Visual runway extension approaches are now enabled per aircraft instead of globally.

Fixed crash that could occur when using the PduBuilder::GetRawData function.

Fixed issue where gun attachments were not correctly updating over DIS.

Performance improvements to various airport geometry flatten operations.

Additional improvements to GPS final approach passage criteria.

Fixed bug preventing 4th information text line from displaying.

Improvements to intersection smoothing and taxiway rendering at sloped airports.

Single magneto performance drop is now configurable.

Added capability for aux boost pump to override mixture cutoff.

Improved road traffic and light performance and fixed issue preventing exclusion areas from being checked with road traffic.

Fixed issue causing flashlight to flicker in some cases.

Fix erratic GPS approach CDI/CRS when passing missed approach point.

Improved sloped airport performance.

Fixed issue preventing horizon haze from rendering with Enhanced Atmospherics disabled.

Fixed issue causing runway marking textures to shimmer in some cases.

Fixed issue causing the application to hang at startup in some cases.

Improvements to piston engines including exposing the ability to tune mixture, fixed how piston engine mixture works with boost pump active, and implementing altitude compensating mixture flag.

Updated GPS to get reference stall and cruise speeds from ISimObjects.

Fixed issue causing sun to be slightly misaligned with reflections with Enhanced Atmospherics active.

Prepar3D Scenery Fixes and Improvements

Fixed performance issues in certain areas including around KMCO.

Fixed issue preventing jetways from moving.

Fixed various issues with missing facility objects and departures.

Fixed issues with Charlotte coastline areas.

Fixed rendering issues with various road traffic models causing reduced performance.

Various scenery fixes in the DC and Hawaii areas.

Source