Just Flight Announces Real Taxiways Europe MSFS

Due to release early January 2022 - Real Taxiways Europe for MSFS.

Current owners of the US version will only need to pay a small premium to get this one (look out for your email) and there will be an option to buy both versions in a bundle deal.

Real Taxiways for Microsoft Flight Simulator will greatly enhance many aspects of navigating the default airports of Europe. Real Taxiways adds a full complement of accurately placed real-world taxiway signs at these airports, with many new sign types and new sign textures. Signs are also more readable now and match real-world fonts and sizes.

With Real Taxiways installed, destination signs match real-world charts, closed taxiways are updated and signs added - and more!

Source