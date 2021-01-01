Just Flight/SC Design Update F-16 For MSFS

Stellar work from developer SC Designs as yet another update prior to Christmas is ready for your F-16 Falcon MSFS. Current owners will have received an email from Just Flight, you just need to head to your account and redownload. The changelog for the update can be found here:
Remember more substantial updates are promised for the New Year too.
v0.4.0
- Corrected pylon visibility on F-16D
- Added normal maps and metallic textures to CFT tanks
- Corrected texture map calls to F-16I
- Improved canopy tint on F-16D and I
- Added ability to remove CFT tanks on F-16I
- Added AIM-120 option to F-16I wingtip mounts
- AN_ASQ213 corrected to only show when Centre exterior tank is not in use
- Fixed floating bolt on cockpit glareshield.
- General cockpit modelling improvements
- DED display now supports VOR Standby readout
- AO maps enhanced on exterior textures
- HUD display enhanced
- Improved cockpit texture maps
- Added extra cockpit decals