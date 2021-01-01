Just Flight/SC Design Update F-16 For MSFS

Stellar work from developer SC Designs as yet another update prior to Christmas is ready for your F-16 Falcon MSFS. Current owners will have received an email from Just Flight, you just need to head to your account and redownload. The changelog for the update can be found here:

Changelog

Remember more substantial updates are promised for the New Year too.

v0.4.0

Corrected pylon visibility on F-16D

Added normal maps and metallic textures to CFT tanks

Corrected texture map calls to F-16I

Improved canopy tint on F-16D and I

Added ability to remove CFT tanks on F-16I

Added AIM-120 option to F-16I wingtip mounts

AN_ASQ213 corrected to only show when Centre exterior tank is not in use

Fixed floating bolt on cockpit glareshield.

General cockpit modelling improvements

DED display now supports VOR Standby readout

AO maps enhanced on exterior textures

HUD display enhanced

Improved cockpit texture maps

Added extra cockpit decals

