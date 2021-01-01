Gift Guide: Drzewiecki Design - EPKK Krakow for MSFS

Review: Drzewiecki Krakow For MSFS By FilbertFlies

FilbertFlies presents a review of EPKK Krakow Airport by Drzewiecki Design for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Being based in Poland, this is a natural as a project for this designer.

About EPKK Krakow

EPKK Kraków MSFS is a highly detailed scenery of EPKK John Paul II International Airport in Kraków (Cracow), Poland. This product is compatible with Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Kraków John Paul II International Airport (IATA: KRK, ICAO: EPKK) is an international airport located near Kraków, in the village of Balice, 11 km (6.8 mi) west of the city center, in southern Poland. It is the second busiest airport in the country in terms of the volume of passengers served annually.

Features

High quality model of EPKK Krakow Airport, featuring the up-to-date version with extensive details throughout the whole airport

FPS-friendly design, with epic night textures, dynamic lighting and PBR materials

High definition mesh including exact runway profile

Performance-friendly interior modeling at terminal buildings, control tower, and some hangars, a variety of static aircraft, advanced night lighting, custom animations, custom animated jetways

EPKC airport including the Polish Aviation Museum

Kraków City landmarks including the whole Old Town custom-made

System Specs

i7 8700k processor

32 GB RAM

GeForce GTX 1080Ti

LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor

Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

Thrustmaster TFRP T. Flight Rudder Pedals

Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant

