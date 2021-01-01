FlyingIron P-38L Update 1.0.2 Released MSFS

Update 1.0.2 is now available! It includes various improvements to the flight model, systems and tablet. The AI & multiplayer sound has been overhauled, and various visual bugs/inconsistencies have been fixed.
Changelog:
Art
- Removed SU7 compass "sticker"
- Fixed pedal animation
- VR Yoke support
- External tank rotation fixed
- Fixed attitude indicator plane height
- Animated bomb release buttons (for external tank jettison)
- Overhauled AI & multiplayer sound
Systems
- Custom CAT modelling (Carb Air Temp)
- Working Yoke drop tank release buttons
- AP keybinds and hardware support
- Stats page added to the tablet
- Added custom spotlight for cabin (less bright and Tungsten temperature)
- Added windshield deice capabilities to the Cabin Heat levers
- Fixed various SU7 bugs
- Improved checklists
- VR Camera fix
Flight Model
- Refinements based on P38 pilot feedback to engine RPM/MP
- Various improvements on propeller physics
- Take-off roll a bit longer now, again matching real take-off timings perfectly.
- Various improvements on elevator incidence and lift
- Decreased wheel brake power after propeller rebalancing for more realism
- Updated FM to take advantage of SU6
- Various improvements in stability, tuning and overall feel
Please note it will likely take 6-10 weeks for the update to arrive on the Marketplace.
Wishing you all a very Happy Holidays,
Alex, Dan & Rai