FlyingIron P-38L Update 1.0.2 Released MSFS

Update 1.0.2 is now available! It includes various improvements to the flight model, systems and tablet. The AI & multiplayer sound has been overhauled, and various visual bugs/inconsistencies have been fixed.

Overhauled AI & multiplayer sound

Systems

Custom CAT modelling (Carb Air Temp)

Working Yoke drop tank release buttons

AP keybinds and hardware support

Stats page added to the tablet

Added custom spotlight for cabin (less bright and Tungsten temperature)

Added windshield deice capabilities to the Cabin Heat levers

Fixed various SU7 bugs

Improved checklists

VR Camera fix

Flight Model

Refinements based on P38 pilot feedback to engine RPM/MP

Various improvements on propeller physics

Take-off roll a bit longer now, again matching real take-off timings perfectly.

Various improvements on elevator incidence and lift

Decreased wheel brake power after propeller rebalancing for more realism

Updated FM to take advantage of SU6

Various improvements in stability, tuning and overall feel

Please note it will likely take 6-10 weeks for the update to arrive on the Marketplace.

Wishing you all a very Happy Holidays,

Alex, Dan & Rai

