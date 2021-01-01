  • FlyingIron P-38L Update 1.0.2 Released MSFS

    Update 1.0.2 is now available! It includes various improvements to the flight model, systems and tablet. The AI & multiplayer sound has been overhauled, and various visual bugs/inconsistencies have been fixed.

    Changelog:

    Art

    • Removed SU7 compass "sticker"
    • Fixed pedal animation
    • VR Yoke support
    • External tank rotation fixed
    • Fixed attitude indicator plane height
    • Animated bomb release buttons (for external tank jettison)
    • Overhauled AI & multiplayer sound

    Systems

    • Custom CAT modelling (Carb Air Temp)
    • Working Yoke drop tank release buttons
    • AP keybinds and hardware support
    • Stats page added to the tablet
    • Added custom spotlight for cabin (less bright and Tungsten temperature)
    • Added windshield deice capabilities to the Cabin Heat levers
    • Fixed various SU7 bugs
    • Improved checklists
    • VR Camera fix

    Flight Model

    • Refinements based on P38 pilot feedback to engine RPM/MP
    • Various improvements on propeller physics
    • Take-off roll a bit longer now, again matching real take-off timings perfectly.
    • Various improvements on elevator incidence and lift
    • Decreased wheel brake power after propeller rebalancing for more realism
    • Updated FM to take advantage of SU6
    • Various improvements in stability, tuning and overall feel

    Please note it will likely take 6-10 weeks for the update to arrive on the Marketplace.

    Wishing you all a very Happy Holidays,

    Alex, Dan & Rai

