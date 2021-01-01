  • Aviotek Simulation Software Announces Frankfurt Airport XP/MSFS

    Renders time!

    These renders of Frankfurt International Airport feature the latest models made by our developers. There are many more ready to be exported and placed in the simulators.

    Both the version for X-Plane 11 and MSFS2020 will feature full PBR textures, custom animations and tons of details. We will share in-sim screen shots as soon as models are placed in both simulators.

    Frankfurt Airport (EDDF) is a major international airport located in Frankfurt, the fifth-largest city of Germany and one of the world's leading financial centres. It is operated by Fraport and serves as the main hub for Lufthansa, including Lufthansa CityLine and Lufthansa Cargo as well as Condor and AeroLogic.

