Lionheart Announces Bucker Bu-131B Jungmann For MSFS

Something I have been working on for the MSFS Germany Austria Switzerland World Update. The Bucker Bu-131B Jungmann.

She is a 1930's classic. This one is a Swiss Do-Bu-131B with era mods such as stack exhaust, Casa tachometer, front mounted instruments, bazels visible, updated spinner. 3 versions of leathers, 14 different paint schemes, from Trainers to super-restorations. If you do not mind flying around 100 knots, if you like air-conditioning, if you like not having TV screens for instruments, if you like classic things, if you like Europe and 1930's aviation, if you like a plane that bounces down the runway, you might like this.

