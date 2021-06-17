  • FeelThere - KLAS - Las Vegas Airport For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-20-2021 12:09 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    FeelThere - KLAS - Las Vegas Airport For MSFS 2020

    Las Vegas Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, renamed Harry Reid International Airport (IATA: LAS, ICAO: KLAS, FAA LID: LAS).

    The airport has four runways and two passenger terminals. East of the passenger terminals is the Marnell Air Cargo Center, and on the west side of the airport are fixed-base operators and helicopter companies.

    FeelThere - KLAS - Las Vegas Airport For MSFS 2020

    In February 2021, the Clark County Commission unanimously approved the renaming of McCarran International Airport to Harry Reid International Airport, after the retired Nevada senator. As of June 17, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration lists the new airport name on all of their official aviation charts. The new name became official on December 14, 2021.

    This FeelThere KLAS scenery has custom taxiway lighting and apron lights, giving it an amazing look at night time.

    FeelThere - KLAS - Las Vegas Airport For MSFS 2020

    Features

    • Custom ground lines and buildings
    • Highly detailed textures, Physically Based Rendering (PBR), reflective and realistic textures
    • Custom taxiway lighting and apron lights

    FeelThere - KLAS - Las Vegas Airport For MSFS 2020

    FeelThere - KLAS - Las Vegas Airport For MSFS 2020

    Purchase FeelThere - KLAS - Las Vegas Airport For MSFS 2020
    See other FeelThere scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs working title x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jankees

    Seaspit

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk12047 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk12046 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk12051 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 02:56 PM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    Got about 6 of these, this is my favorite Beech D18S

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    So clean looking, I just had to show it! Rick :cool:

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 02:53 PM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    Kalinin K-7

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    Found another beast on one of my old disks, 7 engine Kalinin K-7, I think it must be a FS2002 model, I tried to alter the glass as it was a bright...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 02:50 PM Go to last post
    American B777-223ER

    S-f-o

    Thread Starter: American B777-223ER

    S-F-O...clear, cold, and windy in San Francisco...in another words a regular day! Several flight-simmers have complained about my long taxi...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 02:44 PM Go to last post