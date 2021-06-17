FeelThere - KLAS - Las Vegas Airport For MSFS 2020

Las Vegas Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, renamed Harry Reid International Airport (IATA: LAS, ICAO: KLAS, FAA LID: LAS).

The airport has four runways and two passenger terminals. East of the passenger terminals is the Marnell Air Cargo Center, and on the west side of the airport are fixed-base operators and helicopter companies.

In February 2021, the Clark County Commission unanimously approved the renaming of McCarran International Airport to Harry Reid International Airport, after the retired Nevada senator. As of June 17, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration lists the new airport name on all of their official aviation charts. The new name became official on December 14, 2021.

This FeelThere KLAS scenery has custom taxiway lighting and apron lights, giving it an amazing look at night time.

Features

Custom ground lines and buildings

Highly detailed textures, Physically Based Rendering (PBR), reflective and realistic textures

Custom taxiway lighting and apron lights

