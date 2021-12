FlyInside Announces Bell 47 For X-Plane

FlyInside, the company that brought VR to X-Plane, is going to release its Bell 47 for X-Plane users. Already available for MSFS 2020, this aircraft has the same great flight model, same great systems modelling, and the same amazing artwork!

All the MSFS 2020 goodies in X-Plane 11! Why should they have all the fun?

Releases December 23rd, 2021.

FlyInside Releases Bell 47 For MSFS 2020

FlyInside Forum

FlyInside Web Site

Read our review of the MSFS 2020 Bell 47