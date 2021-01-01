Indiafoxtecho Announces MB-339 1.3.4 Update

Changelog Version 1.3.4

Flight model improvements, new livery and other minor fixes:

Improvements to high speed roll rate

High speed drag is now more realistic (resulting in higher speeds)

Fixed minor bug in GEN1 and GEN2 needles animation

Fixed minor bug in the behavior of the gear handle warning light

Redone smoke effects to fix problems due to SU6 and SU7 changes

Linked IFF mode knob to MSFS transponder state

Removed custom high G breathing sound (using default sounds now)

Implemented canopy defrost command

Added 214mo Gruppo Special Color

Cockpit shadowing improvements

About the IndiaFoxtEcho MB-339

IndiaFoxtEcho Visual Simulations presents the MB-339 for MSFS 2020.

The MB-339 is a military jet trainer and light attack aircraft designed and manufactured by Italian aviation company Aermacchi.

The MB-339 was developed during the 1970s in response to an Italian Air Force requirement that sought a replacement for the service's existing fleet of Aermacchi MB-326. Its design was derived from that of the MB-326, rather than a new design, and thus the two aircraft share considerable similarities in terms of their design. Aermacchi had found that the MB-339 was capable of satisfying all of the specified requirements while being the most affordable option available. The maiden flight of the MB-339 took place on 12 August 1976; the first production aircraft were delivered two years later.

Roughly half of all MB-339s entered service with the Italian Air Force, while the remainder have been sold to various export customers. As well as being used for training, the type is also flown by the Frecce Tricolori aerobatic display team. The type has been used in combat by both the Eritrean Air Force during the Eritrean–Ethiopian War of 1998-2000 and the Argentine Naval Aviation during the Falklands War of 1982. In both conflicts, the MB-339 was typically flown as an attack aircraft.

Features

Two extremely detailed visual model: MB-339A and MB-339PAN (MLU)

Extremely detailed cockpit model (front seat only)

Flight model based on the new Microsoft Flight Simulator model

Seven different 8K liveries: Frecce Tricolori, Italian Air Force Camouflage, Italian Air Force Ghost Grey, United Arab Emirates, Armada Argentina, Royal Malaysian Air Force and factory colors.

Custom sound package (in FSX legacy mode)

