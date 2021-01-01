  • Gift Guide: Aerosoft CRJ 550/700 For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-19-2021 03:53 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments
    Pages: Gift Guide: Aerosoft CRJ 550/700 For MSFS 2020  Next

    CRJ 550/700 For MSFS

    Publisher: Aerosoft

    Review Author:
    Joshua Moore

    Suggested Price:
    $50.99
    Buy Here

    Introduction And History

    The Bombardier CRJ is a commercial airliner that has become synonymous with traveling on regional routes around the world. Having first entered service in 1992 with Lufthansa Cityline, it has since become one of the most popular regional airliners on the market, with 1,945 aircraft delivered when it finished production in December of 2020. The smallest variant of the CRJ, the 100/200 model, is very well known throughout the United States as being cramped and uncomfortable, but super fun to fly from the pilot's perspective. The longer and slightly more liked CRJ 550/700 is a stretched version of the original, and the CRJ 900 and 1000 are lengthened even further. Aerosoft's CRJ for Microsoft Flight Simulator focuses on the CRJ 550/700, with an expansion pack for the 900 and 1000 coming in the near future. Throughout this review I have had a fantastic experience flying the CRJ around the United States and Europe, and I invite you to join me going through the first intensive systems payware airliner for MSFS 2020!

    Disclaimer: when I say my friend, I am referring to a good friend of mine who is a CRJ captain. He picked up a trip that had a layover at the airport close to me and we met up to go through the systems. I am referring to much of what he said in this review. Enjoy!

    Aerosoft - CRJ 550/700 for MSFS 2020     Aerosoft - CRJ 550/700 for MSFS 2020

    Aerosoft - CRJ 550/700 for MSFS 2020     Aerosoft - CRJ 550/700 for MSFS 2020

    Aerosoft - CRJ 550/700 for MSFS 2020     Aerosoft - CRJ 550/700 for MSFS 2020

    Tablet

    The tablet included in the aircraft is quite functional, but I would like to see some more improvements, including Navigraph charts and Simbrief compatibility. These two enhancements have become mainstream in flight simulators such as X-Plane 11 with its tablet seen in the Zibo. The Tablet does give you the ability to load the aircraft payload and fuel and has a great set of options to customize your aircraft. One thing I saw was the ability to have either a single or dual cue flight director, and as far as my friend knows, the CRJ does not have a dual cue FD, only the single cue, so that is what I fly with on the CRJ.

    Aerosoft - CRJ 550/700 for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
      Next
    Pages: Gift Guide: Aerosoft CRJ 550/700 For MSFS 2020  Next
    Tags: aerosoft, crj

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs working title x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    KiloWatt

    G1000NXi: Get out of ROL and PIT

    Thread Starter: KiloWatt

    Hi everyone, I hope someone can tell me what I'm doing wrong here. Like the title says, I'm having trouble getting out of the ROL and PIT modes...

    Last Post By: avallillo Today, 05:17 PM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    Kalinin K-7

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    Found another beast on one of my old disks, 7 engine Kalinin K-7, I think it must be a FS2002 model, I tried to alter the glass as it was a bright...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 04:30 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    US Seafire

    Thread Starter: jankees

    never existed in real life, but hey, it's a simulator, right? jk11971 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk11975 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk11978 by...

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 03:53 PM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    Got about 6 of these, this is my favorite Beech D18S

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    So clean looking, I just had to show it! Rick :cool:

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 03:50 PM Go to last post