The Natural World 2021 v2 Released For P3D v5

TNW2021v2 Is a massive upgrade from the initial release with a greater variety of ground texturing with a lot more detail and clarity giving each area zone in P3D its own unique look and feel which not only gives the pilot a definite visual blast but also makes things look more real and has programed out that synthetic look.

TNW2021v2 upgrade all the landscaping worldwide in P3D v5 so no need to pay more for bits of the world which eliminates the problem of entering a zone that has not been enhanced by other developers.

The autogen vegetation has been colour coordinated to look natural in the scenery.

There is a greater variety of autogen building and a lot more shops to go with them.

The Natural World does not have any mesh programing of its own, I have produced TNW with only a detailed pay ware mesh installed. I make no apology for this the reasoning behind it is to show what can be achieved with highly detailed ground environment and a good quality mesh to produce the wow factor.

Purchase The Natural World 2021 v2 for P3D v5