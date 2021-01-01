Volanta 1.2 Activities Update Released

It's with great pleasure that we announce the release of Volanta v1.2 to the community.

Since we launched v1.1 back in August, we've had over 650,000 more flights, and 1.1 million more hours logged. Thank you all for your continued support.

This release marks a major milestone for the development team. We have ensured Volanta is not only feature-rich but still performs well. All while keeping true to our clean design philosophy.

Recapping our initial Volanta 1.2 post, here are just a few perks that will change the way you fly:

New in Volanta Premium

Real-World Schedules - Always struggling to find flights to do? With Volanta v1.2, we’re bringing integrated global-flight schedule data to the game. Simply click on a departure airport and Volanta will visualize all available destinations with many filters to choose from. We’ll even show you terminal & gate assignments! With the Volanta roster, your flying possibilities are now endless.

Aerocaches - Aerocaches are a global treasure hunt. You’ll be given a clue, and the general area to look in. Discover the floating Volanta symbol and fly through it to capture that Aerocache, dynamically injected into all 3 major simulator platforms. (P3D, X-Plane, MSFS). On your journey you will discover new places you may not have seen before, and learn more about the world we live in. Sharpen your flying and detective skills to find all of the Aerocaches we’ve hidden around the world.

Online Network Events - Want to know where you can catch some great controlling on VATSIM or IVAO? Head over to our Events page to see all the online network events in a simple list, visualized on our powerful map. Use the "I’m Going" feature to ensure you never miss another event again, with notifications being sent out 30 minutes prior to the start of the event. Lots more time for cockpit preparation checks!

Scenery Map - In Volanta v1.2, you can scan supported simulators (MSFS, P3D, XP) and display your installed scenery on the Volanta map. Like most of Volanta, you’ll be able to view your scenery from the web and mobile too.

Activities tab - The "Challenges" page has been overhauled and replaced with “Activities”. This page will act as a hub for Volanta-powered experiences. You can discover new places to fly with Aerocaches, find new events on both multiplayer networks and Volanta, as well as searching comprehensive real-world schedules for our premium subscribers - with loads more to come.

Source