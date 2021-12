Verticalsim Announces Two Airport Scenery Projects XP

I'd like to announce 2 new projects (with more to come).

The first, in which will be the biggest airport project of the year. And one I've had a TON of requests for. Both airports will start in XP, and eventually, will probably be released for MSFS.

KBNA - Nashville International Airport

(Timeline): Estimated by Q2 2022

KTYS - Knoxville-McGee Tyson Airport

(Timeline): Estimated Q1 2022

