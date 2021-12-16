  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs working title x-plane

    Mac6737

    Flight Plan Disappears!

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    This always happens: Flying a flight plan, AP engaged. Save flight (.flt file) and shut down the computer. Come back next day, reboot the PC,...

    Last Post By: Mac6737 Today, 06:05 PM Go to last post
    jrlow139

    MSFS 2020 loading issue

    Thread Starter: jrlow139

    Hi - In search of suggestions with a new problem encountered today with MSFS2020. I've had the sim since August'21 and have not encountered any major...

    Last Post By: Robert455 Today, 05:57 PM Go to last post
    Jim Hall

    Teterboro Airport

    Thread Starter: Jim Hall

    Is there a FSX Scenery for Teterboro Airport? I haven't done an add-on because I'm afraid I'll screw it up but I would like to add Block Island and...

    Last Post By: Daniel.T Today, 05:53 PM Go to last post
    jgf

    weather software

    Thread Starter: jgf

    Been away from FS for a while; recently read ActiveSky V6.5 no longer works. Since neither the program nor the OS has changed I assume the issue...

    Last Post By: caphavoc Today, 05:38 PM Go to last post