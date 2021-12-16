REX Weather Force Technical Update 2.1 Released

Technical Update 2.1 Changelog

FIXED – Winds and temperatures aloft rendering

FIXED – Cloud layer rendering

FIXED – Rapid pressure changes at higher altitudes

IMPROVED – Frame performance

About REX Simulations

REX Simulations – a division of REX Game Studios, is an award-winning leader in environment simulation add-ons with connections to consumers, businesses and institutions worldwide.

