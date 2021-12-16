Taburet - France Waterflow for MSFS

Streamflow, or channel runoff, is the flow of water in streams, rivers, and other channels, and is a major element of the water cycle. Waterflow expands the default rivers and lakes with smaller sidestreams. The record of flow over time is called a hydrograph. The way MSFS terrain looks as we see it is because of water flowing over the terrain; this scenery adds those water features that have shaped terrain all around the world. These are visible mostly everywhere you fly; they reflect sun light and they are also visible on aircraft terrain maps. Connecting lakes and rivers through small to medium size streams.

Purchase Taburet - France Waterflow for MSFS

See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020