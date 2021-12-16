  • MSFS 2020 December 16 2021 Development Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-17-2021 11:23 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    MSFS 2020 December 16 2021 Development Update

    2021 is coming to a close, and our team will be taking a short break. This will be the last Development Update until the new year. We hope you can spend time with your loved ones this holiday season and enjoy a much-needed break from the busyness of life! We have a unique piece of MSFS art we'd love to give away to a lucky member of the community - check out details on that below. Happy holidays and clear skies to all!

    MSFS Team

    SDK Update

    General:

    • With holidays starting next week, the support provided on the DevSupport platform may experience some delays. Our team is taking some time off to enjoy the end-of-year celebrations. See you in 2022!

    DevMode:

    • We fixed some camera settings: translation could have aberrant value and rotation is never saved.

    Scenery Editor:

    • It is now possible to add Projected Meshes outside of airports!
    • We made the rotation of squared apron cumulative with the rotation of its texture, to avoid weird jumps of rotation when changing both rotation of the apron and rotation of the texture.
    • We fixed polygon-based objects (painted lines/area, aprons, light row) having incorrect altitude upon loading a Scenery file.
    • The right click popup doesn't open anymore if you have no object selected.
    • We fixed the rectangle aprons that were not updating properly after rotating them and undoing this action.

    Visual Effects Editor:

    • We have reached a satisfying level of stability and a good amount of features available on this tool, so we decided to remove the BETA tag from it.
    • We now automatically select new nodes after a duplicate/copy&paste action.
    • We fixed the SimObjects names in the Spawner tab dropdown menu (they were previously displayed as numbers).
    • We fixed a crash when disconnecting or deleting one of several Emitters connected to a VisualEffect block when the effect is spawned.
    • We fixed the Emitter not working after being unlinked then linked again to the VisualEffect block.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
    Tags: mfs, microsoft, msfs

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d norway orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jgf

    weather software

    Thread Starter: jgf

    Been away from FS for a while; recently read ActiveSky V6.5 no longer works. Since neither the program nor the OS has changed I assume the issue...

    Last Post By: HoratioWondersocks Today, 01:22 PM Go to last post
    jmie

    Addons scenery not working with W10

    Thread Starter: jmie

    Good evening: Can anyone give a a clue how to make addons sceneries working with Windows 10? I had to migrate from W7 to W10. In W7 the sceneries...

    Last Post By: jmie Today, 12:59 PM Go to last post
    smokin

    FSX and new monitor problems

    Thread Starter: smokin

    Very recently purchase new Asus monitor, and using HDMI for the first time. Previous monitor was a DVI-I. Now I'm forced to turn off/on the...

    Last Post By: smokin Today, 12:55 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Monument Valley

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk11679 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk11681 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk11700 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk11691 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr...

    Last Post By: lifejogger Today, 12:50 PM Go to last post