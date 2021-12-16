  • Simworks Studios - Kodiak 100 Series II for MSFS

    Simworks Studios - Kodiak 100 Series II for MSFS

    The Kodiak 100 Series II is a high-wing, single-engine turboprop aircraft, capable of transporting up to 9 passengers or cargo up to a distance of 1,132nm. Equipped with the Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-34 engine flat-rated at 750shp, the aircraft is capable of taking off and landing in less than 350ft, enabling it to operate from small, unprepared airstrips all over the world!

    Created with the help of Daher and real Kodiak pilots, the SWS Kodiak comes in four different wheeled variants, featuring 40 different liveries, authentic flight dynamics and high quality systems modelling!

    Features

    • Realistic flight model
    • Full G1000 NXi integration*
    • Custom air conditioning system
    • Accurate 3D model created from factory CAD data
    • Cargo pod and no cargo pod versions
    • Standard and tundra tires
    • Five different interiors: cargo, passenger, mixed, skydive, summit (executive)
    • High quality sounds recorded from the real aircraft
    • Custom animations: landing gear flex, tail fluttering, working cabin lighting, armrests, air conditioning
    • PDF manual included in add-on folder

    *NXi supported at the time of release. Newer versions of the NXi may require updates to the aircraft to maintain compatibility.

    Purchase Simworks Studios - Kodiak 100 Series II for MSFS
    SWS Okavango Delta scenery is the ideal place to fly the Kodiak and is now on sale
    See other SWS add-ons

