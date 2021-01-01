Adventum Simulations - Adventum Tours: Hawaii MSFS Released

Aloha and welcome to Hawaii!

Adventum Simulations is proud to present our first product for Microsoft Flight Simulator, Adventum Tours: Hawaii, for PC.

Explore the beauty of the Hawaiian Islands as you take to the skies as a tour pilot to fly tourists around each of the beautiful islands of Hawaii. Amazing coastlines, rugged canyons, white sandy beaches, and the world's largest volcano await for you to discover why you fly around this beautiful island paradise.

The product includes 48 different activities with unlimited replayability.

Features

Authentic Tour Guide Experience

24 – Adventum Tours: Hawaii Tour Missions

4 – Adventum Discovery Flights

20 – Adventum Landing Challenges

Adventum Tours: Hawaii 208B Grand Caravan Livery

Detailed Nav Logs

Live Weather

Airport Charts

Maholo!

Purchase Adventum Simulations - Adventum Tours: Hawaii MSFS Released