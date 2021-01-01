  • Adventum Simulations - Adventum Tours: Hawaii MSFS Released

    Adventum Simulations - Adventum Tours: Hawaii MSFS Released

    Aloha and welcome to Hawaii!

    Adventum Simulations is proud to present our first product for Microsoft Flight Simulator, Adventum Tours: Hawaii, for PC.

    Explore the beauty of the Hawaiian Islands as you take to the skies as a tour pilot to fly tourists around each of the beautiful islands of Hawaii. Amazing coastlines, rugged canyons, white sandy beaches, and the world's largest volcano await for you to discover why you fly around this beautiful island paradise.

    The product includes 48 different activities with unlimited replayability.

    Features

    • Authentic Tour Guide Experience
    • 24 – Adventum Tours: Hawaii Tour Missions
    • 4 – Adventum Discovery Flights
    • 20 – Adventum Landing Challenges
    • Adventum Tours: Hawaii 208B Grand Caravan Livery
    • Detailed Nav Logs
    • Live Weather
    • Airport Charts

    Maholo!

    Purchase Adventum Simulations - Adventum Tours: Hawaii MSFS Released

