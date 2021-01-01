  • South Oak Co – FS Birds West USA for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-16-2021 05:01 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    South Oak Co – FS Birds West USA for MSFS

    In real world flying, birds present a unique and dynamic challenge that pilots must always avoid. Each year, in the United States alone, thousands of aircraft encounter bird strikes that account for millions of dollars worth of damages. Pilots must be vigilant in the low altitude environment to avoid hitting birds, and many times evasive maneuvers must be taken. Add a unique challenge and increase your simulator's realism by using FS Birds!

    FS Birds West USA Features:

    • Bird coverage for the entire area of Alaska, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming
    • Multiple types of birds including pigeons, buzzards, eagles, gulls, and geese
    • All birds are fully animated
    • Flying birds range in altitudes from the surface up to 11,000 ft with random flight tracks
    • Ground birds at all major international airports
    • Flying bird animations include soaring raptors, circling gulls, formation geese, random pigeon flights, and soaring eagles
    • LOD optimization results in a negligible impact on simulator frame rates

    Purchase South Oak Co – FS Birds West USA for MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc australia boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cj4 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 navigraph night3d orbx perfect flight piper pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trinidad verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jankees

    Monument Valley

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk11679 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk11681 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk11700 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk11691 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr...

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 06:35 PM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    Cessna 185C Floatplane FS2004

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    Rooting through my old disks I found this little beauty, A Cessna 185C Floatplane (FS2004), she isn't an amphibian but a pure float. Anyway when I...

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 06:32 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    paddy fouga

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk11594 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk11615 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk11616 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr jk11619 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 06:29 PM Go to last post
    jgf

    weather software

    Thread Starter: jgf

    Been away from FS for a while; recently read ActiveSky V6.5 no longer works. Since neither the program nor the OS has changed I assume the issue...

    Last Post By: jgf Today, 05:21 PM Go to last post