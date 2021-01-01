  • iFly Releases SP1 for the Advanced Series 737NG

    iFly Releases SP1 for the Advanced Series 737NG

    iFly Development Team has officially released Service Pack 1 for their new iFly Jets Advanced Series - The 737NG.

    iFly has corrected a few issues that were reported after release and implemented some new items based on customer feedback.

    The Prepar3D team designed a new HUD draw technique specific to Prepar3D version 5.3. that iFly has implemented. The HUD will not work on any Prepar3D version prior to 5.3.

    You will now find a new Livery Download and Installation tool (GetLiveries desktop shortcut) that will make the task more automatic and streamlined. This tool will install liveries uploaded to the Flight 1 Library (http://library.flight1.net/) but is also able to do manual installations, provided the painter(s) follow the required guidelines as described in the Paint-kit "Instructions ReadMe.pdf". You can get the paint kit here: https://flight1.100megabyte.com/iFly-737NGadv-BP-P3Dv5-PaintKit.zip

    There is now also an option in the Configuration tool that allows you to have Ground Power connected in the "Cold and Dark" state. This allows you to enter the cockpit at the gate with Ground Power already connected. It also helps VR users so they do not need to open 2D drop down menus. This option is enabled per installed Livery.

    You can now keep the aircraft sound unmuted when Prepar3D loses focus.

    List of corrected and new items:

    • DU/CDU Fonts updated.
    • CDU RTE entry variation more robust.
    • ReadBGL.exe (Airport mapping tool) Divide By Zero Exception corrected.
    • CDU Background opaqueness corrected.
    • RNAV PFD Approach (IAN) Display Info distance corrected.
    • Sound Pauses minimized.
    • Speed-brake effectiveness improved.
    • Glareshield rubber grab area improved.
    • Corrected a few LEFT/RIGHT click-spot items.
    • Improved Crew seat visuals at night time.
    • Adjusted Eyepoint position.
    • Flaps EDP and EMDP times corrected.
    • Manuals updated to reflect latest changes and minimum required P3D v5.3.
    • New - HUD drawing technique (P3D v5.3)
    • New - New Livery Installation Tool.
    • New - Ground Power available with Cold and Dark. [New]
    • New - Mute sound on loss of P3D focus. [New]

    Information on downloading Service Pack 1 is available on the product page.

    Product Page

